| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone-captured view of Bridgepoint Hospital and the Toronto skyline. Captured from just east of the hospital by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows the building's east facade, with the skyline view in the background stretching from Bloor Street to the Financial District.

Drone view of Bridgepoint Hospital and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

