| by Jack Landau |

The gradual rollout of marketing material continues to offer new details about M2M Condos—a five-tower community from developer Aoyuan Property Holdings, set to replace the ageing Newtonbrook Plaza at Yonge and Cummer in North York—and the latest release of images for the Wallman Architects-designed development provides a look at the project's U31-appointed interior spaces.

M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Residents in the development's first phase will be greeted by a ground floor lobby featuring lofty ceiling heights, a concierge desk, seating areas, and an indoor fireplace. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows will fill the space with natural light during the day, while a combination indirect ceiling lighting, unique overhead features, and in-floor accent lighting will add drama after dark.

Lobby at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

The ground floor will also house the development's split-level fitness centre, which will look onto an internal courtyard, and support summertime outdoor activities including Yoga.

Gym at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

The warm, neutral aesthetic pervading the fitness centre and lobby is also present in the development's party room, seen below. This rendering also shows the party room's connection with an adjacent dining space, followed by a closer look at the dining space and kitchen in the next shot.

Party room at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Dining room at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

We also get a glimpse of the project's podium-top outdoor amenity deck, set to feature an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by loungers and tables. This amenity space will also include planted trees and quiet seating areas, all offering views overlooking the surrounding neighbourhood.

Outdoor amenity space at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

The project will include 541 new condominium units, ranging in size from 500 ft² to 1,400 ft², and priced starting from $389,900.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.