| by Jack Landau |

Commercial and institutional tenants are now moving into the first phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts on Toronto's waterfront, a RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed building known as 130 QQE. The 280,000 ft² building's two volumes rise 11 and 14 storeys above Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis, and will soon be anchored to the intersection with a new public space called Sugar Beach North.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, with Sugar Beach North in the foreground, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The wedge-shaped public space is a continuation of the popular Claude Cormier + Associés-designed Sugar Beach park from across Queens Quay to the south. We last checked in on the construction of Sugar Beach North about a month ago, when the park was receiving its initial paving, trees, and the start of forming for a raised curb that divides the space into two levels.

Sugar Beach North construction, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Updated photos from the site reveal plenty of changes over the month. The raised curb is now evident and finished in granite setts, three of the park's signature pink umbrellas are in place, and more trees have been added to the mix. In the coming weeks, we expect to see the addition of the remaining paving and umbrellas, as well as Muskoka chairs.

Looking south across Sugar Beach North, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Sugar Beach North is set to connect with another public space to the north, a retail-lined pedestrian mews to be known as "The Yard". Carved into the space between the office building and the now-rising residential towers, The Yard will form a close relationship with the wedge-shaped park to the south and west.

Sugar Beach North, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The Yard, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

