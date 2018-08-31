| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Got a knack for writing and a passion for buildings? We're looking for urban-savvy and enthusiastic interns who have an excellent command of the written word, strong familiarity with social media, and possess an interest in and some knowledge of Toronto development, architecture, and/or real estate.

Whether you're looking for work experience in the industry, seeking a placement for school credit, or simply have a particular interest in what UrbanToronto covers, we want to hear from you! This is a perfect opportunity to learn about the industry and you'll have the chance to tour buildings, meet movers and shakers, and attend events.

Interested applicants should send the following information here using the subject "Internship":

• a brief bio explaining why you'd be an awesome intern at UrbanToronto

• a 200-word mini-essay about your favourite building in Toronto and why

• a maximum of three links to previously published articles or blog posts

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

We look forward to hearing from you!