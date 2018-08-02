| by Jack Landau |

Construction is progressing on a pair of towers in Toronto's High Park Village neighbourhood, soon to bring 538 new rental units to the block north of High Park subway station. High Park Bayview and GWL Realty Advisors' Grenadier Square will add two 25-storey, Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed towers to the neighbourhood, with one rising along Quebec Avenue and the other on High Park Avenue.

Grenadier Square rising north of High Park, image by Craig White

Significant progress has been made since the project's mid-2017 start, when townhome demolition began to clear up space for the development. Shoring followed last summer, and by February, forming of the underground levels had wrapped up. We last checked in on construction back in May, when the two towers had started to emerge from their podiums. The latest photos reveal even more progress, with the two buildings now rising several floors taller.

Northeast (foreground) and southwest (background) towers at Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

The towers have reached 17 and 14 storeys, well over halfway towards their final 82-metre heights. Work is currently furthest along for the southwest tower on Quebec Avenue, standing 17 storeys, while forming for the northeast tower on High Park Avenue lags slightly behind.

Looking south at Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

The completed towers will each bring 269 luxury rental units to the neighbourhood. Plans also include renovations to the existing towers at 40 High Park Avenue and 77 Quebec Avenue. Residents of all four Grenadier Square towers will have access to two new amenity pavilions totalling 22,000 square feet.

Looking north to Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.