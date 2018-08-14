| by Jack Landau |

Six years after the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences opened its doors in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood, a big change is coming to the base of the development's 52-storey tower. An application to the City proposes a canopy designed by world-renowned architects Foster + Partners, sprouting out of the sidewalk for d|bar, the hotel's ground-floor casual restaurant and bar.

New patio and canopy proposed for the Four Seasons Hotel, image via submission to City of Toronto

With the team including architectsAlliance as architect of record, and NAK Design Group handling landscaping, the plan shelters the raised outdoor terrace at the southwest corner of the building, fronting the Bay and Yorkville intersection. Modifications will be carried out to the south portion of the building's west façade and the west end of the south façade along Yorkville Avenue.

New patio and canopy proposed for the Four Seasons Hotel, image via submission to City of Toronto

Renderings and diagrams reveal a canopy made of a lattice of curved and angled stainless steel columns supporting a glass covering. The raised terrace below it is wood deck on a steel superstructure, surrounded by granite planters and decorative metal screens with glass panels.

New patio and canopy proposed for the Four Seasons Hotel, image via submission to City of Toronto

The application for Site Plan Approval, submitted earlier this month, is now being reviewed by City staff.

