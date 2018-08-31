| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Tridel's Form Condos has been underway for just over a year now, and forming is now heating up for the new residential development just south of OCAD U's iconic Sharp Centre for Design on Toronto's McCaul Street. We last checked in on the 14-storey, architectsAlliance-designed project roughly five months ago, when crews were forming the building's underground garage. The latest photos of the site reveal plenty of progress in the months since.

Looking northwest to Form Condos, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

A significant milestone was achieved in July with the pouring of the building's ground floor slab, and since then the columns and walls have risen to the third level.

Looking southwest to Form Condos, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The forming process is set to get interesting in the coming months, as the building's rise reveals the signature stepped cantilevers along its south facade. A reverse of this effect will be present on the north elevation's upper levels, creating a trio of stepped terraces mirroring the southern cantilevers.

Looking north across the Form Condos site, image by Forum contributor ponyboy

Form Condos will add 189 new homes to the Grange Park area, sheathed in a unique skin of alternating brise soleils bringing a syncopated rhythm to its face.

Form Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

