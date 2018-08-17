| by Jack Landau |

The annual Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Awards of Distinction is back with a fresh crop of finalists for 2018, honouring good development across the province in 41 categories that show off the best in

Architectural Design

Renovation

Room Design

Image & Advertising

Onsite Sales Presentation

There are also the Prestige categories of

Project of the Year Low-Rise

Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise

OHBA People's Choice Award

OHBA Ontario Renovator of the Year

OHBA Ontario Home Builder of the Year

The list of finalists can be found here.

Winners in 40 categories are being selected by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, including the top award of Ontario Home Builder of the Year, to "a company that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and integrity within their business, industry and community." Finalists vying to win this category in 2018 are:

You get to help select the People's Choice Award, for which this year's finalists are:

• Geranium for Friday Harbour, Innisfil

Friday Harbour, Innisfil, image courtesy of OHBA

• HIP Developments for The Gaslight District, Cambridge

The Gaslight District, Cambridge, image courtesy of OHBA

• Minto Communities for Glen Agar, Etobicoke

Glen Agar, Etobicoke, image courtesy of OHBA

• Mizrahi Developments for The One

The One, image courtesy of OHBA

• North Drive Investments Inc. for One Forest Hill

One Forest Hill, image courtesy of OHBA

• Paradise Developments for High Point, Brampton

High Point, Brampton, image courtesy of OHBA

Online voting for the People's Choice Award is open until Friday, August 24th. Click on the 'View Details' links to see many more images of the developments.

A statement from OHBA President Pierre Dufresne reads,"This year, we’ve seen the rise of #homebelievers in Ontario—that is, government, builders, renovators, and local champions rallying around the great Canadian dream of home ownership. The OHBA Awards of Distinction has always celebrated that dream by recognizing excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing; all of these efforts which lead to more housing supply and choice in communities across Ontario. Congratulations to the 2018 Awards of Distinction finalists!"

Winners of this year's OHBA 2018 Awards of Distinction will be announced at the upcoming OHBA Conference at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, to take place on September 25th. The event will kick off with a Pre-Reception presented by Masco Canada, followed by the Awards of Distinction Dinner and awards presentation, co-presented by Rogers Communications Inc. and Federated Insurance. The event will conclude with an Awards of Distinction Post-Reception presented by Moen.

Make sure to vote for the People's Choice Award, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section provided at the bottom of this page.