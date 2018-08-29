| by Jack Landau |

Construction is already underway at the site of The Daniels Corporation's DuEast Condominiums, part of the multi-phase redevelopment of Toronto's Regent Park community. After a successful sales run for the Core Architects-designed project's 29-storey, 318-unit condo west tower, sales began earlier this year for the 11-storey, mid-rise to the east, now being marketed as Daniels DuEast Boutique – East Residence. After steady sales, only a few of the building's 119 units remain available, offering family-sized units with two and three-bedroom layouts.

DuEast Condominiums, including Boutique East Residences on the right, image courtesy of Daniels

The "Dusk" plan at East Residence is a two-bedroom+den layout, 887 square feet in area. Found on the building's third floor, this suite offers north exposures, with Juliet balconies overlooking Living Lane. The layout features a combined living/dining/kitchen area, a den, and two bathrooms including an ensuite in the master bedroom.

Dusk floorplan at DuEast Boutique East Residence, image courtesy of Daniels

Stepping up in size, the "Sunray" suite is a three-bedroom layout offered on the building's fourth floor. The Sunray suite is 1,018 square feet in area. Offering west views overlooking the development’s outdoor amenity deck, a private 391 square foot terrace will combine with the interior living space for a total area of 1,409 square feet.

Sunray floorplan at DuEast Boutique East Residence, image courtesy of Daniels

Offering an even larger layout, the three-bedroom "Luminosity" suite is found on levels 5 through 11. The suite is 1,099 square feet in area, offering south and west exposure, with windows looking over the central amenity deck and Dundas Street East. A wraparound balcony ranging from 352-354 square feet brings the total living space for this layout up to 1,451-1,453 square feet.

Luminosity floorplan at DuEast Boutique East Residence, image courtesy of Daniels

The largest remaining suite at East Residence is the three-bedroom "Supernova". Located on the ground floor, with at-grade access along the future Tubman Avenue. At 1,216 square feet, the layout features a 294 square foot terrace along Living Lane, for a total living area of 1,510 square feet.

Supernova floorplan at DuEast Boutique East Residence, image courtesy of Daniels

