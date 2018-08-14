| by Jack Landau |

Construction is rapidly closing in on completion for the next affordable housing development being built as part of the ongoing revitalization of Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Finishing touches are now being applied to Block 27, bringing the TCHC-run affordable housing complex at the southwest corner of Dundas and River a step closer to completion.

Looking east to Block 27, image by Forum contributor Benito

The project consists of 10 and 29-storey buildings rising from a shared two-storey podium. Designed by RAW, the taller building's exteriors are finished in a pattern of neutral white, grey, and black pigmented precast panels, that gradually shift from dark to light as the buildings rise, framing window wall wth white or grey spandrel panels. Finishes on the shorter building are window wall with spandrel panels in grey tones, and pre-finished aluminum louvres. The latest addition to both buildings are dashes of bolder tones, either blue or black or white, for contrast and variety.

Exterior finishes at Block 27, image by Forum contributor Benito

The two buildings are now almost fully enclosed with these materials. An external construction hoist fixed to the east side of the 29-storey tower represents the last remaining area awaiting exterior finishes, which will enclose the vertical strip of facade once the temporary hoist is disassembled.

East tower at Block 27, image by Forum contributor Benito

Over on the west side of the mid-rise component, the removal of construction hoarding now offers an unobstructed view of the building's townhome elevations, which feature muted shots of blue, red, and yellow finishes.

Townhome entrances at Block 27, image by Forum contributor Benito

Upon completion, slated for later this year, the 29-storey tower will house 181 rental units, and the 10-storey building will house 95 rentals, of the total 276 units.

