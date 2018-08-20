| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on the early stages of construction for Plaza's Mississauga Square since crews from TMG Builders started to mobilize at the site near Hurontario and Eglinton back in May. Work would heat up the following month with the start of the 33-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development's shoring phase. By mid-July, excavation had commenced.

Excavation for Mississauga Square, July 30th, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

In the few weeks since excavation began for the project's three-level underground garage, crews have already dug one level below grade. At the current rate of excavation, we can expect to see the pit bottom out and the first signs of forming for foundations and the P3 parking level happening in the Fall.

Excavation for Mississauga Square, August 6th, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

As the excavation deepens, the wooden walls of the pile and lagging shoring system used to hold back the surrounding earth are growing taller. The site's low water table and soft sandy soil allows for this system over the costlier caisson wall systems used for sites with water issues. The speedy installation of the pile and lagging system, combined with the favourable soil conditions is allowing excavation to move at a fairly quick pace.

Excavation for Mississauga Square, August 17th, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The completed project will bring almost 400 new one to three-bedroom units to the area, with sizes between 457 ft² and 2,090 ft², and prices ranging from $315,000 to $900,000. The Mississauga Square site will benefit from Metrolinx's upcoming Hurontario LRT project, set to run along the city's main north-south corridor, linking neighbourhoods from Port Credit to Brampton, along with Mississauga City Centre, several commercial centres, and business parks.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.