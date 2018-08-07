| by Jack Landau |

Interest continues to build as the early stages of construction move along for what will soon be Canada’s tallest building at the Toronto intersection of Yonge and Bloor. We have been keeping a close eye on the first steps in building the 85-storey, 306-metre-tall luxury condo, retail, and hotel tower by Mizrahi Developments called The One, and today we return for a glimpse at what has been accomplished during the last month of work.

Aerial view of The One site at Yonge and Bloor, July 31, image by Forum contributor Benito

When we last looked down on the site of the Foster + Partners and Core Architects-designed project early in June, excavation of the building’s complex four-level underground garage was just heating up. In the weeks since, crews from Michael Bros Excavation have advanced the dig down to a depth of approximately two storeys. Site-specific conditions are factoring into the ongoing excavation, with crews working around new structural supports that allow a heritage building to remain on the east side of the site, while a concrete at-grade work platform has been completed over the south edge of the excavation.

Facing south across site of The One, image by Forum contributor Benito

As of July, excavation was projected to reach foundation depth by September, a target that still seems reasonable based on progress to date. The following months would see construction begin on the foundations and then the parking levels, and if the current rate is maintained, we could witness the tower's first above grade components surface late in the first quarter of 2019.

The One will hold the distinction of being the city and country's tallest building upon completion (no, the CN Tower is not defined as "a building" by hose who keep track of height records), set to contain a hotel and luxury condominiums soaring above a retail podium at the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor. The design of The One will be distinct on the skyline, suspending the floors from six-floor-high struts.

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

