| by Jack Landau |

A development on St Clair Avenue West between Christie and Oakwood is one step closer to reality following a submission to the City of Toronto seeking Site Plan Approval. Known as Eight Forty on St. Clair, the 8-storey condominium from Worsley Urban Partners was originally known as Homes of St. Clair West, but was caught up in the demise of Urbancorp, the previous developer.

Eight Forty on St. Clair, image via eightforty.ca

With a revised plan from architects RAW Design, the project entered marketing shortly after Worsley's acquisition of the plans. The latest submission includes a series of minor revisions to address City concerns and gain planning approval.

Eight Forty on St. Clair, image via submission to City of Toronto

Planning documents list the materials proposed for the building’s exterior elevations, including textured precast concrete panels, colour-matched external insulation finishing system (EIFS), precast stone panels, perforated metal balcony guards, and glazing framed in graphite-hued mullions.

Looking northeast to Eight Forty on St. Clair, image via submission to City of Toronto

In the latest submission, the project's unit count is now 116, down from the previous plan's 120 units. The suites are planned in a mix of 33 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 57 m2, 76 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 61 m2, and 7 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 98 m2. According to the project website, only a few of these suites remain available for purchase.

Looking northwest to Eight Forty on St. Clair, image via submission to City of Toronto

Meanwhile, construction is primed to begin soon. With the bulk of units spoken for, initial building permits are now being processed by the City. Once accepted, shovels can go into the ground for the project’s shoring and excavation phase.

Aerial view looking north over Eight Forty on St. Clair, image via submission to City of Toronto

