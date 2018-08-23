| by Jack Landau |

Site preparation work has begun at the site of 65 King Street East, a new office tower to be built just east of King subway station in Downtown Toronto. Interior demolition on a row of mostly four-storey commercial buildings marks the start of construction for Carttera Private Equities project, an 18-storey, WZMH Architects and IBI Group-designed office building with 36,147 square metres of office space, plus 1,628 square metres of retail space at grade.

Demolition for 65 King Street East, image by Forum contributor greenleaf

The interior gut of five the King Street heritage storefronts will be followed by work to preserve and restore the facades, according to a plan by heritage architecture specialists GBCA. The cleaned-up building fronts will be incorporated into the base of the new development.

Demolition for 65 King Street East, image by Edward Skira

West of the storefronts, a surface parking lot where the building's lobby will be has closed too. The lobby will feature a modern minimalist design and a massing that reaches a similar height as the restored storefronts.

Closed parking lot at the site of 65 King Street East, image by Edward Skira

65 King East is designed to meet WELL Building Standards, implementing features like an aluminum curtain wall cladding system featuring floor-to-ceiling 12' vision glass and double glazed units with low-emissivity. An advanced in-floor HVAC system, high-efficiency dimmable LED lighting, and 174 secured bike stalls for tenants, along with shower facilities and change rooms to those who will commute to work via bike, all factor into the project's efficiency.

Looking southeast to 65 King Street East, image via 65kingeast.com

The project’s ground floor will support retailers and the office tower lobby, while levels 2 through 18 will house between 15,705 sq. ft. and 29,131 sq. ft. of office space. The building will also feature 18,152 sq. ft. of terrace space, with tenants on eight floors of the building able to offer their employees an outdoor space to enjoy in good weather. Terraces will range in size from 678 sq. ft. to 4,600 sq. ft.

Looking north to 65 King Street East, image via 65kingeast.com

