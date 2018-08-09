| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx asks court to block lawsuit over Eglinton Crosstown LRT line; A little slice of art deco paradise restored on Bloor; Toronto infrastructure overwhelmed by rare storm, experts say; and more news:

Metrolinx asks court to block lawsuit over Eglinton Crosstown LRT line (Toronto Star)

Sparks of Life at Carlton and Jarvis: Examining Equilibrium (Spacing Toronto)

TDSB draws up six maps of potential ward boundaries (Toronto Star)

A little slice of art deco paradise restored on Bloor (Globe and Mail)

Lucky passengers escape flooded streetcar (Toronto Star)

Secretly re-renting condo on Airbnb proves costly for Toronto tenant ordered to pay $4,000 for damage (National Post)

Toronto infrastructure overwhelmed by rare storm, experts say (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Trinity Continues its Ascent in La Défense (Paris)

Nearly Complete INK Shows its True Colours in East Village (Calgary)

Sneak Peak: Oliver Exchange Open for Business (Edmonton)

Midori Reaches Completion in Burnaby (Vancouver)