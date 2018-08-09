Metrolinx asks court to block lawsuit over Eglinton Crosstown LRT line; A little slice of art deco paradise restored on Bloor; Toronto infrastructure overwhelmed by rare storm, experts say; and more news:
Metrolinx asks court to block lawsuit over Eglinton Crosstown LRT line (Toronto Star)
Sparks of Life at Carlton and Jarvis: Examining Equilibrium (Spacing Toronto)
TDSB draws up six maps of potential ward boundaries (Toronto Star)
A little slice of art deco paradise restored on Bloor (Globe and Mail)
Lucky passengers escape flooded streetcar (Toronto Star)
Secretly re-renting condo on Airbnb proves costly for Toronto tenant ordered to pay $4,000 for damage (National Post)
Toronto infrastructure overwhelmed by rare storm, experts say (Toronto Star)
