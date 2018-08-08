| by Jack Landau |

Toronto mayoral rival Keesmaat pledges 100,000 new affordable housing units over next decade; Regent Park Aquatic Centre to be named for Pam McConnell; Vaughan residents say parkland sell-off proposal would set ‘awful precedent’; and more news:

Toronto mayoral rival Keesmaat pledges 100,000 new affordable housing units over next decade (Globe and Mail)

Vaughan residents say parkland sell-off proposal would set ‘awful precedent’ (Toronto Star)

Regent Park Aquatic Centre to be named for Pam McConnell (Inside Toronto)

Sportsnet is opening a restaurant at Rogers Centre where you can watch the game live (Toronto Star)

REID: The Unilever lands and public space (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto home buyers feeling a swell of confidence (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New England's Tallest Tower Tops Off in Boston (Boston)

Imperial Metrotown Rising Fast in Burnaby (Vancouver)

Counterpoint: New Canadian Tire to Fill Big Box Retail Gap (Calgary)

The MacLaren Glazing Ahead as Tower Races Above Podium (Edmonton)