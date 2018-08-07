| by Jack Landau |

‘It turned out to be a complete bust.’ Toronto’s pre-megacity mayors on the last time Queen’s Park messed with city politics; John Tory’s SmartTrack plan faces uncertain fate as PCs refuse to commit to key policy; Toronto condo owner who discovered unit was rented 70+ times on Airbnb wins case against tenant; and more news:

‘It turned out to be a complete bust.’ Toronto’s pre-megacity mayors on the last time Queen’s Park messed with city politics (Toronto Star)

Toronto condo owner who discovered unit was rented 70+ times on Airbnb wins case against tenant (CBC News)

John Tory’s SmartTrack plan faces uncertain fate as PCs refuse to commit to key policy (Toronto Star)

Hundreds of kilograms of trash flowing into Lake Ontario from Don River each year, study finds (Globe and Mail)

TTC approves the Kingston Road bus route Scarborough residents wanted (Inside Toronto)

Confessions of a TTC fare evader (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Jewel Towers Rising Fast Along Australia's Gold Coast (Brisbane)

Demolition Proceeding Ahead of 1133 Melville Street Development (Vancouver)

Calgary Civic Census Shows Increase in Growth (Calgary)

City Seeking Public Input on Traffic Safety Culture with Online Survey (Edmonton)