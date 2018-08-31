| by Jack Landau |

Toronto mayoral challenger Jennifer Keesmaat’s transit plan pitches fast-tracked relief line and enhanced bus service; Ontario moves to quash Toronto's challenge of bill cutting council size; Humber Bay Shores residents embrace water taxi proposal to downtown; and more news:

Toronto mayoral challenger Jennifer Keesmaat’s transit plan pitches fast-tracked relief line and enhanced bus service (Globe and Mail)

Ontario moves to quash Toronto's challenge of bill cutting council size (CTV Toronto)

New Scarborough road could pave way for 10,000 homes, says Norm Kelly (Inside Toronto)

Wellesley St. fire challenges ability of community organization to provide services (Toronto Star)

Humber Bay Shores residents embrace water taxi proposal to downtown (Inside Toronto)

Akin Projects provides affordable, shared space for artists in Toronto (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Westboro Convent Redevelopment Gets Green Light from City (Ottawa)

Progress Continues at MacKimmie Tower Redevelopment Site (Calgary)

Looking Back at EPCOR Tower's Innovative Construction (Edmonton)

Richmond International Trade Centre Showing Signs of Progress (Vancouver)