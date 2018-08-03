| by Jack Landau |

It’s time for Toronto to move on from John Tory’s ‘dithering,’ mayoral rival Jennifer Keesmaat says (Globe and Mail)

Is it Parkdale or Vegandale? Fight intensifies over neighbourhood’s identity (Toronto Star)

How Ontario's Tories can use taxpayer dollars to fund partisan news (CBC News)

Who are some of the lesser-known people running for mayor? (Toronto Life)

Parkdale municipal election challenger unsure of campaign's future (Inside Toronto)

Ford aims to ‘control’ Toronto city council with cuts: Horwath (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Two-Tower Latitude Medical Center Nearing Completion in Houston (Houston)

Slate of Five Projects Approved at July 31 Public Hearing (Vancouver)

AVLI on Atlantic Taking Shape in Inglewood (Calgary)

From Hannover to Edmonton and Back Again (Edmonton)