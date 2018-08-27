| by Jack Landau |

Experts fear for Toronto’s long-term transit plans if province moves to upload parts TTC (Toronto Star)

Vince Crisanti will seek re-election against Michael Ford in Etobicoke North (Inside Toronto)

Sunday talks between Exhibition Place and locked-out workers called off (Globe and Mail)

Meet Toronto’s ‘reverse commuters,’ the people going the other way while you’re stuck in traffic (Toronto Star)

Even homeowners in Vancouver, Toronto want housing prices to fall, poll suggests (CBC News)

Hamilton photographer puts a face to people hurt by cancellation of Ontario’s basic income pilot project (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Pinnacle Emerges at Jean Nouvel's 53W53 (New York)

Marda Making Progress in South Calgary (Calgary)

Back to the Future as Edmonton to Return to Electric Buses (Edmonton)

Topped Off Tate Downtown Nearing Completion (Vancouver)