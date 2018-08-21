| by Jack Landau |

Advocates and community members open pop-up overdose prevention site in Parkdale; City reports doubling of cyclists on Woodbine bike lanes in Toronto; Toronto votes to pursue legal action against province’s cuts to council; and more news:

Advocates and community members open pop-up overdose prevention site in Parkdale (Toronto Star)

City reports doubling of cyclists on Woodbine bike lanes in Toronto (Inside Toronto)

Toronto votes to pursue legal action against province’s cuts to council (Globe and Mail)

Ford says he's had 'positive feedback' over cutting Toronto city council size (CityNews)

Training autism service dogs takes two years. But they’re not always allowed in public spaces (Toronto Star)

City to take province to Superior Court on Aug. 20 (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

727 West Madison Podium Level Nearing Completion (Chicago)

Public Realm Improvements Underway at 6th and Tenth (Calgary)

City to Host Public Info Session for Valley Line West LRT Development (Edmonton)

The Windsor Ready to Rise as Kingsway Site Cleared (Vancouver)