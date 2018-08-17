| by Jack Landau |

How do we make Toronto’s streets safer? A car-loving city councillor and a Vision Zero advocate square off (Toronto Life)

Mayoral rivals both claim credit for King St. streetcar pilot project (Toronto Star)

King Street Update: July 2018 (Steve Munro)

Vegandale brand offers $100,000 in commitment to Parkdale community (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: John Tory’s anti-tax message threatens his city-builder image ahead of Toronto election (National Post)

U of T residence approved following consultation with local neighbourhood (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The District to Transform Three-Block Site in Midtown Houston (Houston)

ALT Hotel Edging Closer to Completion in East Village (Calgary)

City Seeking Public Input on Inglewood Urban Renewal Plan (Edmonton)

Bjarke Ingels-Designed Vancouver House Continues to Inspire (Vancouver)