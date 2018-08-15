| by Jack Landau |

Sidewalk Labs reveals latest plans for Toronto ‘smart city’ development; Ontario caps off summer session with bill slashing Toronto city council; Toronto ranked in top 10 of world's most livable cities; and more news:

Sidewalk Labs reveals latest plans for Toronto ‘smart city’ development (Globe and Mail)

Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto ranked in top 10 of world's most livable cities (CBC News)

York, students want fare integration after regional transit services cancel routes to university (Toronto Star)

LORINC: The Subway in the Room (Spacing Toronto)

Ontario caps off summer session with bill slashing Toronto city council (CBC News)

Half of new discount TTC passes for low-income residents are going unused (Toronto Star)

City to start construction of landmark in Leslieville this fall (Inside Toronto)

Record-breaking dive coaster coming to Canada’s Wonderland (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Time-Lapse Video Captures Gateway Arch Museum Construction (St. Louis)

Telus Sky Reaches New Heights as Cladding Continues (Calgary)

Centre West Conversion to Bring Residents to Government District (Edmonton)

The Arc Receives its Capstone as Progress Continues (Vancouver)