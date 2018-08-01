| by Jack Landau |

The legal case against Ford’s assault on local democracy; Seth Rogen to voice TTC public service announcements; Twitter news outlet Ontario News Now speaks to Doug Ford’s insecurity; and more news:

The legal case against Ford’s assault on local democracy (Spacing Toronto)

Seth Rogen to voice TTC public service announcements (Toronto Star)

North York residents confused by Ford's cuts to Toronto council (Inside Toronto)

Twitter news outlet Ontario News Now speaks to Doug Ford’s insecurity (Globe and Mail)

TTC expands and rebrands express bus network (Transit Toronto)

LORINC: Waterfront Toronto gets tough with Sidewalk Labs (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Vatican Railway the Shortest National Rail Line in the World (Vatican City)

The Royal Bringing a Mix of Urban and Suburban Forms to the Beltline (Calgary)

First Valley Line LRV Arrives in Edmonton (Edmonton)

Big Plans Underway for Gastown's Historic McConnel Block (Vancouver)