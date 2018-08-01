| by Jack Landau |

Tridel and Hines’ Bayside community on Toronto Harbour achieved another milestone last week as a crane was installed to start forming for the community’s third phase, known as Aquabella. As shoring and excavation continue for the 14-storey building designed by 3XN and Kirkor, the recent installation of a tower crane marks the start of foundation work for the new waterfront condominium development.

Crane installed at Aquabella site, image courtesy of Tridel

The crane's installation was dependent upon the completion of a 5-to-8-foot-thick concrete pad at the base of the excavated pit, to anchor the crane to the underlying rock. With the base poured and curing, sections of the crane were delivered to the site via flatbed truck, before being hoisted into place one section at a time with a mobile crane.

Crane section arriving at the Aquabella site, image courtesy of Tridel

Once the crane's mast reached its final height, a turntable was installed to allow the top of the crane to swivel on its axis. The operator's cab followed next, then counterweights were installed, and finally the crane's boom—the arm which extends from the crane's mast—was installed, completing the operation.

Crane installation at the Aquabella site, image courtesy of Tridel

With the crane now installed and active, forming has begun for the building's foundation and four-level underground garage, as the final bits of shoring and excavation wrap up. Below-grade forming will continue for several months before reaching grade. In the meantime, the adjacent plot of land to the east is being readied for the construction of Aqualuna, the fourth and final condominium development coming to the Bayside community. It will be built where the mound of earth can be seen in the image below.

Aerial view of the Aquabella site, July 28th, image by UT Forum contributor Razz

