| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's 24-storey LuCliff Place building is set to grow both taller and wider at Elizabeth and Gerrard streets as construction heats up at KingSett Capital's 700 Bay project. Under construction since last year, the project will add a Quadrangle-designed 32-storey addition at the west end of the building while 6 more storeys will be built atop the existing 1977-built structure.

Crane atop LuCliff Place, image by Edward Skira

We last checked in on construction in June, when forming was underway on the five underground levels being built below the west addition, and a tower crane had just been erected atop the existing building to begin work on the upper addition. In the over two months since, the rise of the underground levels has progressed a fair bit, and crews are now forming the final below-grade level before work begins on the west addition's ground floor.

Below-grade forming for the P4 level at 700 Bay, image by Edward Skira

The west tower addition will eventually ascend to a height of 94.8 m/311 ft above Gerrard and Elizabeth streets, covering up the existing tower's largely windowless west facade and replacing its bunker-like look with windows into the new suites. At street level, the tower will stretch over the sidewalk along the Gerrard Street frontage, sheltering pedestrians and framing new ground-floor retail spaces.

Aerial view facing southeast over a completed 700 Bay Street, image courtesy of Kingsett Capital

Upon completion, 700 Bay will bring 274 new rental units to the area, adding to the existing 220 units within the building. Residents will have access to a brand new amenity level at the top of the six-storey addition, including a rooftop terrace overlooking the surrounding cityscape.

