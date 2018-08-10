| by Jack Landau |

The complete reimagining and rebuilding of Toronto's Regent Park area has become a shining example of the city's inclusivity. Where the old Regent Park had become defined by poverty, the renewed neighbourhood has drawn a wide mixture of people, creating a community with a much broader demographic mix. Soon, retirees will add to it, with construction progressing on The Sumach by Chartwell, a $100 million retirement residence by Chartwell Retirement Residences, The Daniels Corporation, and Welltower Inc. Canada.

Looking west to The Sumach, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A ground breaking ceremony marked the official start of construction back at Sumach and Shuter in June 2016, and in the time since, the SvN-designed building has grown to its final 12-storey height, with cladding now enclosing much of the structure. The Sumach's skin is a mixture of brick-embedded precast cladding and a window wall system of reflective vision glazing and dark gray spandrel panels, all framed in black mullions.

Looking southwest to The Sumach, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Installation of the brick panel cladding is practically complete for the building's base volume, and the window wall system has since begun to seal off the stepped-back upper levels. Areas of the north and south facades without balconies are being finished in a warehouse-style window treatment.

Looking northwest to The Sumach, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Scheduled to open in 2019, The Sumach will bring 332 retirement units to the Regent Park community, being built in a mix of studio, one bedroom, one bedroom plus den and two bedroom suites, as well as townhome units. Each of these layouts will include full kitchens, as well as in-suite laundry.

Ground level finishes adding to The Sumach, image by Forum contributor skycandy

