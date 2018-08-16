| by Craig White |

A significant expansion of Toronto’s Bike Share network is underway again this year after 70 new stations were added in 2017. As of today, 71 of 90 new stations have been added in 2018, with the remaining 19 to be in service before the end of August.

Bike Share Toronto station, image by Jack Landau

$4 million contributions from both the Government of Canada's Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) and from the City of Toronto covered all of last year's expansion, and 75 of this year's stations, while Metrolinx is contributing another $980,000 in funding for 15 more stations this year. The new stations come with 1,000 new bikes, bringing the count totals up to 360 stations, 3,750 bikes, and 6,200 docking points. The new locations are being placed within easy walking distance from TTC subway stations and stops, with locations as far north as Yonge and Eglinton, and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.

On the map below, (click on it to see it larger), stations opened so far in 2018 have a purple dot, while green dots denote stations open by the fall of last year. While the network is expanding to new neighbourhoods such as The Beach, the Port Lands, Riverdale, East York, Humewood, and Davenport, there are many areas of the city getting more stations, like Dovercourt Park, Wallace Emerson, Dufferin Grove, Little Portugal, Trinity Bellwoods, Summerhill, Rosedale, Leslieville, The Danforth, and especially Downtown and in the Entertainment District where so many of the trips end.

Bike Share Toronto Stations as of August 16, 2018, courtesy of the Toronto Parking Authority

The nineteen new stations that are still to open this year will be located in:

Ward 21 St Paul's – 2 stations

Ward 22 St Paul's – 6 stations

Ward 25 Don Valley West – 3 stations

Ward 27 Toronto Centre-Rosedale – 3 stations

Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale – 5 stations

Yesterday, representatives of three level of government reaffirmed their commitment to the year-round active transportation system. “The Government of Canada is proud to support the Bike Share Toronto expansion project, which will promote active lifestyles and allow residents to have a broader range of commuting options,” stated Eglinton-Lawrence MP Marco Mendicino. “Cycling infrastructure is a key part of the City's integrated transportation system, providing a low-cost transportation choice and working towards making Canadian communities a greener place to live.”

“Bike sharing is a great option for transit users, whether they’re travelling for work or for play,” reads a statement from Annalise Czerny, Metrolinx’s Executive Vice President of PRESTO. “Metrolinx is pleased to be part of a program that has so many benefits for our customers. This expansion will help more people make connections between transit and their destinations, including the nearly 200,000 GO Train and GO Bus customers who travel through Union Station every day. The Bike Share program has additional benefits for customers who use PRESTO – they receive a 30% discount on their first annual membership.”

Toronto is due to receive a total of $856 million in federal funding through the PTIF, which will also be matched by the City for approximately $1.8 billion in funding to advance public transit and active transportation projects. Toronto Council approved a 10-year Cycling Network Plan in 2016 to grow and improve routes. Bike Share Toronto, operated by the Toronto Parking Authority is a major component of the plan. It now has 13,000 subscribers, and has provided 1,904,798 rides over the last 12 months.

You can join in the discussion by visiting our dedicated Forum thread for the Bike Share system, or by leaving a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.