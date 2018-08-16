| by Jack Landau |

We have kept a close eye on the Mississauga site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre since the new high-rise condominium development commenced construction at Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive in late 2017. In the 9 months after shoring activity began, we have seen the completion of excavation and plenty of progress on forming for the underground levels of the 19 and 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium towers.

Underground levels taking shape at Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

When we last checked in on the project in mid-July, the four-level underground garage was well underway. Most of the lowest P4 level had been formed, as well as the majority of the P3 level above, and the first elements of the P2 level. A month later, a large section of the P2 level has been formed, and we are now seeing the first signs of the final P1 parking level before the project rises above grade.

The pace of forming appears to have increased during the past few weeks as the underground levels ascend closer to grade. An animated GIF of the site helps to put the last few weeks of construction progress in perspective, showing a comparison between the underground levels' forming on July 31st and August 16th.

With only one level left to form before the project reaches grade, it won't be much longer before the first signs of the towers' shared five-storey podium structure become apparent. This portion of the development is set to house a collection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor amenities and Land Art Design-appointed outdoor spaces, to be known collectively as "Club W" and housed within and atop the podium.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the Wesley Tower, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.