| by Jack Landau |

The first phase of redevelopment is in full swing for a large surface parking lot on the east side of Downtown Toronto. The massive lot bounded by Queen, Shuter, Mutual, and Dalhousie streets is being redeveloped with four condominium towers by St Thomas Developments, starting with a 27-storey, IBI Group-designed building at the north end of the site along Shuter Street. Known as 88 North, the tower has been under construction for about a year and a half, and now rises four storeys above grade.

Looking north to 88 North, image by Edward Skira

Shoring marked the start of construction for 88 North back in Spring 2017, with excavation following that summer. By the close of 2017, two cranes had been installed, and underground forming was well underway. Below-grade work would continue through the first few months of 2018, with the building reaching grade in May. An animated GIF, compiled from images spanning from October 2017 to July 2018 by Forum contributor innsertnamehere, shows the gradual forming for the tower's five underground parking levels, and the first two above grade floors.

The L-shaped podium will rise another three levels, reaching a height of seven storeys before forming begins on the slender tower floorplate above. Forming of the podium is expected to take several more weeks. Once wrapped up, the west crane (painted yellow in the included images) will be disassembled and removed as the east crane continues on to form the tower.

Looking southeast to 88 North, image by Edward Skira

88 North is the first of four towers being built on the former surface parking lot, adding over 400 new homes to the northern third of the over 10,000 m² site. The remaining two thirds to the south will house three additional towers in the 88 Queen East development, set to reach heights of 27, 28, and 49 storeys.

Looking south to 88 North, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.