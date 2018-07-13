| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Zinc Developments Inc. has recently submitted a Site Plan Application for 121 Avenue Rd. This site, recently owned by Urbancorp, is situated on the southeast corner of Avenue Road and Webster Avenue in the Yorkville neighbourhood. The development will stand where the St. Paul’s-Avenue Road United Church once stood. The church was constructed in 1877 and heritage designated in 1979, but fell victim to arson in 1995 and the site has been vacant since.

When we last covered this site in March 2014, Urbancorp had applied for a zoning by-law amendment for a 14-storey condominium. Now, with the property owned by Zinc Developments, they have gone back to the approved 2007 development scheme and made refinements, proposing a building that they believe continues to be sensitive to the residential homes immediately to the east, while enhancing the pedestrian realm and improving vehicular access and parking.

Rendering of 121 Avenue Road (Zinc), Image via submission to the City

Designed by Cumulus Architects, the proposal comprises an 8-storey building, 34 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse, with a total gross floor area of 3,141 square metres which includes 224 square metres of retail at grade. Boutique residential in every sense, it is proposed to have only 11 freehold units. Proposed in 2-bedroom layouts, the suites are spacious and luxurious.

North elevation of 121 Avenue Road, mage via submission to the City

Floors 2 through 5 feature 2 suites per floor averaging at about 184.5 m² each. Floors 6 and 7 one larger suite each of 323.7 m². The 8th story features a penthouse Suite of 287.5m².

Architectural plan for second level, image courtesy of Cumulus Architects

The design includes indoor amenity space provided at a rate of 9.2 square metres per unit and a rooftop patio to be enjoyed by residents. Parking is proposed in automated parking stackers, providing a total of 34 spaces which includes 1 visitor space and 2 commercial spaces. 19 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed.

Ground floor plan, image courtesy of Cumulus Architects

We will provide updates as the planning process unfolds. Additional information and images of 121 Avenue Road can be found in the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.