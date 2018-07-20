| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

The Regent Park neighbourhood, on the east-side of Toronto’s downtown core, was once Canada’s largest social housing project. However, 13 years and three phases into a five-phase revitalization, the area is transforming into a vibrant mixed-income community shaped by modern planning principles. Construction is currently progressing for a number of the developments that are part of the project’s third phase.

Southwest facing view of The Wyatt, image via submission to City of Toronto

The Daniels Corporation’s The Wyatt, located at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Sumach, is growing the new Dundas East street wall and contributing to new verticality in the Regent Park area. The 27-storey mixed-use development, designed by KPMB Architects and the IBI Group, and marked by a 5-storey podium fronting Dundas, will add 342 residential units plus retail space at-grade.

Southeast facing view of the site, image via Jack Landau

Work on the site has progressed over the course of the summer months. In our last construction update on all of Regent Park's Phase Three from May of this year, we reported that the tower had reached the 7th storey. In the past two months, the building’s 5-storey podium has topped out, and the tower has grown significantly, with construction surpassing the 12th storey.

Aerial view of the site facing south, image via Forum contributor skycandy

Furthermore, the townhomes along the southern side of the Wyatt site are approaching completion. The structures are being weather-proofed, and the installation of cladding, balconies and window-wall preview what is to come in terms of exterior finishings. Below, a pair of workers determine that recently installed window wall is level on one of the townhomes.

Crews at work on the site of The Wyatt, image via Forum contributor skycandy

