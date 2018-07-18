| by Jack Landau |

The area surrounding Mississauga Civic Centre is son to be home for hundreds of new residents, as construction progresses on Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, paired 19 and 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium towers coming to the intersection of Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive. Construction of the building's underground levels has been underway since April, when a tower crane was installed, and plenty of progress has been accomplished since.

Aerial view of the Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

A second crane followed in May, allowing forming of the first underground level to speed up considerably. By June, a large section of the P4 parking level was in place, as well as the first signs of the P3 level above. A month later, almost all of the P4 level has been poured, as well as the bulk of the P3 level, and the first elements of the upcoming P2 level.

Underground levels taking shape at Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Underground forming presents logistical challenges on any project, and this stage of construction often takes much longer than the podium and tower levels that will follow a few months down the road. Once forming moves above grade, we will see the complex's five-storey podium fill out the block. So far, marketing for Wesley Tower has focused on the 43-storey tower. With no information yet released for the 19-storey tower, it is not yet known whether both towers will rise in unison, or as separate phases.

Underground levels taking shape at Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Residents of both Wesley Tower buildings would have access to a selection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor amenities and Land Art Design-appointed outdoor spaces, all to be known as "Club W" and housed within and atop the towers' shared podium.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

