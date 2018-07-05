| by Jack Landau |

Following up on last week's Throwback Thursday, facing west from the CN Tower, we return to the iconic observation tower for a view of Toronto's changing Financial District. This week's comparison shows the changes to the Downtown Core since 2013. At a quick glance, it doesn't seem like all that much has changed as the biggest buildings are still just that, but if you look closely, there's lots that's gone on.

Northeast-facing view for CN Tower, August 2013, image by Marcus Mitanis

In the "before" photo above, Aura at College Park can be seen rising above its surroundings on the left side of the image. Five years later, below, and new and under-construction additions in the 2018 photo include Studio and Studio2 on Richmond, Theatre Park, Smart House, One Bloor East, Casa II and III, U Condominiums, CHAZ Yorkville Condos, Karma, YC Condos, The Livmore, The Selby, 561 Sherbourne, 365 Church Street, Alter, EY Tower, and Massey Tower, all visible on the left side of the image. Various new developments can also be seen in the background of the image’s right side, including a handful of new projects in the Regent Park community, the Globe and Mail Centre, and Riverside Square.

Northeast-facing view for CN Tower, June 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!