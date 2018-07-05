| by Jack Landau |

A significant revitalization of Toronto’s St. James Park is underway, refreshing the popular public space bounded by King, Jarvis, Adelaide, and Church Streets. The project has been underway since early in the year, with work being conducted in two phases. The now-active first phase of construction is being carried out on a triangular plot of land along the park's Jarvis Street frontage, and new photos are revealing that plenty of progress has been accomplished.

St. James Park revitalization, image via City of Toronto

After a few months of work, the most noticeable element in the revitalization's first phase is the new custom playground. Designed by Earthscape—also responsible for the creative playground space at the newly revitalized Grange Park—the playground at St. James Park has a "market" theme, drawing inspiration from the nearby St. Lawrence Market, as well as a waterplay feature.

New playground, St. James Park revitalization, image by Forum contributor tripwire

Another look at the playground area shows a market booth and a climbing structure designed to look like stalks of asparagus.

New playground, St. James Park revitalization, image by Forum contributor tripwire

A rendering of the completed playground area helps put the construction photos above into perspective.

St. James Park revitalization, image via City of Toronto

The ongoing first phase of construction will also include improvements like a redesigned entry plaza for the park's northeast edge at Jarvis and Adelaide, offering seating and a heritage interpretation lighting feature. The first phase will also add new park lighting, new tree and horticultural planting, and accessible connecting walkways. Some existing features—like the metal trellis and vine near the park's northeast entrance—will remain.

A second phase of construction will eventually follow to the west, with the plan to upgrade all remaining areas of the park from 2019 to 2020.

