| by Jack Landau |

The Canada Day long weekend brought plenty of excitement for Toronto sports fans, with the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a marquee signing for the Leafs, and a big NBA move that removed a perennial playoff obstacle from the path of our Raptors. All of this news overshadowed the last days of the Air Canada Centre, which assumed its new name of Scotiabank Arena on July 1st after 20 years as "The Hangar".

Removal of lettering from east facade, image by Forum contributor Michael62

We offered a first glimpse at the new exterior's elevation diagrams late in June, a story which was quickly picked up by several media outlets. Several days later, on June 28th, the first signs of work were spotted and posted to our Forum thread for the project. By June 30th—the arena's final day officially bearing the Air Canada branding—removal of exterior signage was well underway, including the tasteful Art Deco lettering on the south and east heritage facades.

Removal of lettering from south facade, image by Forum contributor wmedia

The first prominent Scotiabank Arena sign was spotted on July 1st, right on time for the first day of the rebrand. According to The Globe and Mail, this signage is just a temporary solution, and a larger sign made of video screens will soon replace it.

Previous (L) and current (r) signage, images by Jack Landau/Michael Ianni

A comparison above shows the difference between the previous and current signage over the square, while a rendering below shows how the future signage will appear over Maple Leaf Square.

Scotiabank Arena, image via arenadigest

Signage installed facing Maple Leaf Square (or "Jurassic Park" during Raptos events) only represents part of the plan for the west facade, which is set to get a new, larger screen installed in the coming months. Another upgrade evident in the rendering above is a full re-skinning of the upper storey with a textured black cladding, replacing the existing light grey siding and grilles.

