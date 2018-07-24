| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Ryerson University's Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex has reached a milestone on Church Street in Downtown Toronto, as the 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed educational and student residence building tops out at its final 106-metre height. Forming of the tower's concrete superstructure wrapped up towards the end of June with the pouring of the mechanical penthouse's concrete sections, and work has since advanced to the assembly of a steel structure that will fame the mechanical floors.

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor kotsy

As the steel structure takes shape above, cladding installation is rapidly progressing, with much of the podium now clad in white aluminum panels. The building's signature flashes of orange have also begun to materialize on the podium levels, while on he tower floors above, insulating panels have been applied across most floors, with the installation of final finishes following on the lower floors.

Aerial view of the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Craig White

This aerial view also offers a glimpse at progress on the podium's roof, where an 8th-floor accessible green roof will be located. This space is anticipated to triple the Ryerson Urban Farm’s yield, doubling as an urban oasis capable of supporting small events and pedagogical study.

Podium roof space taking shape, image by Craig White

With the tower topped out and cladding enclosing the building, updated construction timelines see the lower seven academic floors of the building at full completion by December, with phased occupancy to begin the following month. The student residence above is expected to be completed by March 2019. These dates have been bumped back from previous plans, which originally targeted completion in time for Ryerson's Fall 2018 semester.

When it opens, the 30,900 m², (332,604 ft²) building will dedicate its podium levels to new space for Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, and the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department. Spaces for University Advancement, Food Services, and a Fabrication Zone will also be included. The student residence above will house 11,376 m² (122,450 ft²) of residential space across 100 student housing suites, providing beds for up to 332 students.

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image courtesy of Ryerson University

