| by Jack Landau |

Following on the heels of the new Waterlink at Pier 27 condominium community at the foot of Toronto's Yonge Street, developers Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes are back with a new phase just next door, as construction progresses on Tower at Pier 27. The 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed tower has been under construction since the start of 2017, and in the year and a half since, we have witnessed shoring, excavation, and the start of forming.

Looking southwest across Queens Quay to Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor drum118

Recent photos of the construction site show that the rise of the building's 10-storey podium is now practically complete, revealing a key design feature in the process. The podium features a crimp at its mid-point, with the south end aligned to the street grid and the north end shifted to point more closely to true north. Balconies will project away from the building faces at angles, with this effect now quite visible at the podium's northeast corner.

Looking west to Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor drum118

Crews are now forming the 10th and final podium level. In the coming weeks, we should see the first of the two stepped back levels to take shape above the podium. This will be followed by the tower floors' ascent atop the north end of the podium, continuing the staggered angled floorplate arrangement currently visible along the Queens Quay frontage.

Tower at Pier 27's Queens Quay frontage, image by Forum contributor drum118

The landscaped roof of the podium, soon to be poured, will house a number of outdoor amenity space for residents, including an outdoor pool, sun deck, shady trellises, and areas for grilling and dining. Upon completion, Tower at Pier 27 will introduce another 336 condominium units to Toronto's waterfront.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

We will keep you updated as construction on the project progresses. In the meantime, further information about the Tower at Pier 27 is available in our database file, linked below. Want to learn more? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum threads.