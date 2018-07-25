| by Jack Landau |

It was late 2017 when we last checked in on the construction of Plaza's 50 at Wellesley Station, a 37-storey Quadrangle designed condominium tower on Wellesley Street East, between Yonge and Church at the gateway to Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village. At the time of our last update in October, the first tower floors had begun to rise above the podium. Almost 10 months later, the tower has topped out at its final height of 115 metres.

50 at Wellesley Station topping off at 37 storeys, image by Forum contributor Benito

Crews wrapped up forming of the final residential level last month, and are now completing forming of the mechanical penthouse floor above. Following the nearly-complete forming eight levels below, cladding installation now reaches as high as the 30th floor, leaving just the last seven residential levels and the mechanical penthouse exposed to the elements. The main building envelope consists of a window wall system with grey mullions framing glazing and spandrel panels.

50 at Wellesley Station, image by Forum contributor Benito

Towards the tower base, we are getting our first glimpse at the balcony finishes that will finalize the tower's aesthetic. These finishes come in the form of clear glass balcony guards with an acid etched motif of intersecting lines. While the rendering towards the bottom of this article shows whiter glass with tree branches and clear glass that contrasts, it appears that all balcony glass will now be the acid-etched type.

Balcony glass on 50 at Wellesley Station, image by Forum contributor Benito

The balconies' geometric tree branch-inspired etched design will be joined by finished aluminum tree-themed sculptural elements at the base of the tower, including similarly wood-hued canopies.

50 at Wellesley Station, image courtesy of Plaza

