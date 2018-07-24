| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's South Core area, where rapid high-rise growth continues to transform and densify the local skyline. In this view, submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, we are looking at a close-up view of the South Core skyline centred on Ten York Street Condos, Harbour Plaza, L Tower, and Ïce Condominiums.

Looking at the South Core Skyline, Image courtesy of Forum contributor skycandy

