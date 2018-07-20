| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Toronto Islands for a view of the city skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Dustin William, this view shows the skyline presence of the new 65-storey, Wallman Architects-designed Ten York Street Condos. With construction wrapping up, the tower's dark outline stands out against the interior lights of the surrounding occupied towers.

Skyline view from the Toronto Islands, image by Forum contributor Dustin William

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.