| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us via Forum contributor skycandy, showing a view of new towers in Toronto's South Core. Captured from Canoe restaurant in the TD Centre, this view focuses on Ten York and Ïce Condominiums, with the Toronto Islands and Lake Ontario in the background.

Image of Ten York and Ice Condos, image via Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.