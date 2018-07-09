| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us thanks to Forum contributor Keyz. The image captures the outline of Toronto’s vast downtown skyline at sunrise, punctuated by Aura at College Park’s landmark lighting feature. This east facing skyline shot was taken from a high-rise condominium unit in the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood of Etobicoke.

East facing view of Toronto Skyline at sunrise, image via Forum contributor Keyz

