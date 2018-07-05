| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Gphorce, showing the grandeur of Toronto’s dense urban core. Captured during the recent summer solstice, this sunset view colourfully spotlights the city’s built and natural environments. The image was captured on board a Porter Airlines flight from Billy Bishop Airport.

Summer solstice sunset painting the Toronto skyline, image via Forum contributor Gphorce

