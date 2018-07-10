| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of One Spadina Crescent, captured by architectural rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of the city. The image captures the University of Toronto's John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, where a modern addition harmoniously blends in with a heritage 1875-built landmark.

Overhead view of the John H. Daniels Building, image via Forum contributor Norm Li

