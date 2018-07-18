| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of The Selby, a new rental tower in Toronto's St James Town neighbourhood. Captured by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this view shows the bKL Architecture-designed tower topped out at 50 storeys above Sherbourne Street, south of Bloor Street East.

Facing The Selby east from Jarvis, south of Bloor, Image via Forum contributor Mafalda Boy

