| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Queens Quay West, captured by Forum contributor androiduk. This view faces southwest towards the Queens Quay Terminal complex, showing a westbound 509 Harbourfront streetcar in motion.

Queens Quay West in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.