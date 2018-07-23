| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area. Captured from the south and submitted by Forum contributor 111, this view shows the topped out E Condos standing as the tallest building in Toronto north of the Yorkville neighbourhood.

Toronto's Midtown skyline, image by Forum contributor 111

