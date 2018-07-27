| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor skycandy, showing a drone-captured view of the Toronto skyline and the Bluffer’s Park Marina. This view faces west over the marina and the Scarborough Bluffs, showing the city's north-south spine of density in the background.

Drone shot from above Bluffers park marina, image via Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.