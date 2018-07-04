| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto, captured by architectural rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of the city. Facing southwest over the city at dusk, this shot shows a mix of natural and artificial lighting illuminating the cityscape.

Downtown Toronto, image courtesy of Norm Li

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.